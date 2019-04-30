Getty Image

Despite boasting a 5-star recruit at quarterback in J.T. Daniels, a kid so hyped that it at least partially played into Sam Darnold’s decision to go pro last summer, USC struggled during the 2018 season. They went 5-7 under third-year head coach Clay Helton, and Daniels completed under 60 percent of his passes while throwing for just 14 touchdowns. In fact, outside of two 10+ win seasons in 2017 and 2016, respectively, the Trojans have been on a lengthy run of mediocrity, unable to replace to glory days under Pete Carroll in Southern California.

A school with USC’s football reputation is always looking to make a splash, and two of its distinguished alumni already have their eyes on reeling in a big fish in the future. Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart will be working with Meyer and Brady Quinn this season on Fox’s attempt at creating a College Gameday competitor for Saturday mornings, and they’ll be trying to get in the ear of the ex-Ohio State coach.

Bush spoke with Los Angeles Times reporter Arash Markazi, a conversation that was then relayed by Brett McMurphy, and said the two will be openly recruiting Urban Meyer to come coach USC in 2020, should things go further south in 2019.