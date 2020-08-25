After joining WWE almost eight years ago, Renee Young has officially made her exit from the worldwide leader in sports entertainment. While rumors had circulated for nearly a week, the move was made official during the SummerSlam pre-show Sunday night, followed by Young herself weighing in on her transition later Monday.

Despite current WWE talent, fans and media paying their respects to Young, it somehow doesn’t do her time in the organization justice. Young really hit her stride hosting Talking Smack alongside Daniel Bryan, leading to one of the transcendent moments of the show’s short tenure.

Young would call her time on the weekly show the “single thing” she enjoyed the most during her time in WWE in an op-ed in the Players Tribune.

“Like I finally got a chance to do something approaching ‘my thing.’ I could be fun, I could be sassy, I could be a little messy and a little rough around the edges and real — and that’s just always been my M.O. I think it worked, too: talent got to be themselves on Talking Smack: there was sort of this IDGAF attitude, but at the same time you were seeing work. Like, some of the character work that guys did on our show was just unreal. And PEOPLE GOT OVER!!”

It was understandable then — and obviously now — why it hurt for Young to learn the show was moving from weekly to monthly. On Twitter of all places.

Hmmmm that's one way to get news. https://t.co/sNIYUZfD7N — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 14, 2017

Really disappointed about #TalkingSmack. We tried to make that show great. Guess I'll go back to welcoming my guest at this time. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 14, 2017

The work she put into that show was outstanding and her talent shined through in an undeniable way. From there, Young would set on a trailblazing path over the next three years, lining up what the future could look like for aspiring broadcasters. She joined the broadcast team for the first-ever Mae Young Classic, became the first woman to take on a permanent role on the Raw announce team and was a member of the broadcast team for the first-ever all women’s Evolution event.