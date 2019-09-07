Antonio Brown Has Agreed To Join The Patriots After His Departure From Oakland

From the moment he demanded and was eventually granted his release by the Oakland Raiders, the entire Twitterverse joked that Antonio Brown was destined to join the New England Patriots. As it turns out, those jokes will, indeed, become a reality, as multiple media reports indicate that Brown is headed to the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The free agent bombshell was first reported by Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report, and soon after, confirmation came in from Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Antonio Brown is close to signing a deal with the New England Patriots, per sources. — Master (@MasterTes) September 7, 2019

Antonio Brown has agreed to terms with the Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

Source: AB has agreed to terms with the #Patriots. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2019

Rapoport brings word that Brown will get a one-year deal with New England, one that has the potential to pay him up to $15 million.

Antonio Brown agrees to a 1 year deal worth up $15mil with the #Patriots. $9mil signing bonus. Wow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2019

Eventually, Brown confirmed the move with a post on his Instagram page.