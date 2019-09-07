Getty Image

Sports

Antonio Brown Has Agreed To Join The Patriots After His Departure From Oakland

TwitterAssociate Editor

From the moment he demanded and was eventually granted his release by the Oakland Raiders, the entire Twitterverse joked that Antonio Brown was destined to join the New England Patriots. As it turns out, those jokes will, indeed, become a reality, as multiple media reports indicate that Brown is headed to the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The free agent bombshell was first reported by Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report, and soon after, confirmation came in from Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport brings word that Brown will get a one-year deal with New England, one that has the potential to pay him up to $15 million.

Eventually, Brown confirmed the move with a post on his Instagram page.

×