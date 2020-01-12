Getty Image
Sports

The Browns Will Hire Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski As Their Next Head Coach

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Cleveland Browns have found their next head coach. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the team has decided to name Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as the man to take over for Freddie Kitchens.

The report was confirmed shortly after by both Adam Schefter of ESPN and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

As Rapoport mentioned, this is not the first time that Cleveland has been interested in bringing Stefanski on board. He was prominently involved in last year’s search that ended in Kitchens getting the job, getting multiple interviews with the franchise before they opted to go in another direction. That didn’t work out particularly well — the Browns entered this year with plenty of hype, but went 6-10 in a season marred by inconsistency on the field and drama off of it. As a result, Kitchens was fired, and Cleveland entered the coaching market for the second offseason in a row.

Now, the team will turn the reins over to Stefanski, who entered the NFL as an assistant to the head coach for the Vikings in 2006 and has risen through the organization ever since. He’s never been a head coach, and has been the team’s offensive coordinator since late in the 2018 season — he was given the title of interim OC, and during this past offseason, he was given the role full-time.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Podcasts That Defined The Decade
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×