The Browns Fired Freddie Kitchens After Losing To The Bengals To End The Year 6-10

This year was supposed to be different for the Cleveland Browns. Armed with a second-year quarterback in Baker Mayfield, a wealth of skill position options, and plenty of talent on defense, Cleveland was expected to make a leap and become a potential playoff team. That did not happen, though, and as a result, the team will begin searching for a new head coach.

According to Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the Browns have opted to fire head coach Freddie Kitchens, who went 6-10 in his one year at the helm.

Browns fired Freddie Kitchens, per @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

The report was confirmed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who spoke over the phone with Kitchens and learned that the coach believed he had the support of the organization.

The #Browns are firing coach Freddie Kitchens after one season he tells me. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

Just got off the phone with an emotional Freddie Kitchens. He believed he had organizational support. He did not. https://t.co/6263Mmh7c0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

And eventually, the team announced the news on its official Twitter account.

Freddie Kitchens has been relieved of his duties as head coach 📰 » https://t.co/1xJHLKsP0N pic.twitter.com/iCsqnlDeDV — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 30, 2019

The decision to fire Kitchens comes after the Browns finished the year on a three-game losing streak, which was capped off on Sunday afternoon, when Cleveland lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 33-23. Kitchens was fast tracked to the head coaching gig, as he was the team’s associate head coach/running backs coach to start last year, then got promoted to offensive coordinator, then got promoted to head coach entering this year.