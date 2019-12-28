Getty Image
Sports

Report: The Jaguars Will Fire Head Coach Doug Marrone After Their Season Finale

TwitterAssociate Editor

Sunday marks the final day of the 2019 NFL regular season, which means Monday is shaping up to be a tough day for a number of head coaches for non-playoff teams. While we’ll have to wait until we get to Dec. 30 to see what happens with some of the coaches who are on hot seats, we already know the first name that may be on the chopping block.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Jacksonville Jaguars plan to part ways with head coach Doug Marrone after their game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Regardless of the outcome of the game, the currently 5-10 Jaguars will finish in last place in the AFC South.

The report was refuted by Tony Khan, one of the team’s co-owners.

If this does end up being true, it’s quite the fall for Marrone, who took over as the team’s interim head coach for the final two games of the 2016 season and saw his interim tag stripped once the year ended. In his first season at the helm, the Jags were one of the best teams in football, going 11-5 and coming ever so close to taking down the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

But in the years since, Jacksonville has been unable to recapture that magic, going 5-11 in 2018 and potentially finishing with the same record in 2019. It was a tough season for the Jags — injuries, quarterback uncertainty, the Jalen Ramsey trade saga, everything that happened and led to Tom Couglin’s firing — and evidently, the team will hit the reset button as it enters the offseason.

Listen To This
The Podcasts That Defined The Decade
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×