Report: The Jets Will Trade All-Pro Safety Jamal Adams To The Seahawks

All-Pro safety Jamal Adams has made it clear that he wants the New York Jets to send him to greener pastures. Adams has issued a formal trade request, and while the Jets wanted to keep him long-term, Adams wants out. The good news for Adams is that he is a very good football player, and on Saturday afternoon, a team decided to push their chips to the center of the table to acquire his services.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Seattle Seahawks — which have been revered in years past for having an indomitable secondary — have come to terms on a trade to acquire the former LSU standout.

The Jets and Seahawks have agreed to a trade to send safety Jamal Adams to Seattle, per source. #nyj — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) July 25, 2020

The trade was soon confirmed by Adam Schefter of ESPN, who reported the specifics of the deal. Schefter brings word that the Jets will get quite the haul for Adams, including a pair of first-round draft picks.

Trade:

Jets deal Jamal Adams and 4th-round pick in 2022 To Seattle, in exchange for Bradley McDougald (safety), 1st-round pick in 2021, 3rd-round pick in 2021, and 1st-round pick in 2022, source tells ESPN. Deal is pending physicals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2020

The package was confirmed by both Costello and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The move comes a day after the New York Daily News published an interview with Adams in which he challenged Jets coach Adam Gase.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams said. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building.

“At the end of the day, he doesn’t address the team,” Adams added. “If there’s a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we’re playing sh*tty and we’re losing, he doesn’t address the entire team as a group at halftime. He’ll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it.”

A two-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro after the 2019 campaign, Adams was taken by the Jets with the sixth pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and has quickly become one of the top safeties in the league.