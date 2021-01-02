Report: The Jets Are Slated To Part Ways With Head Coach Adam Gase

The New York Jets are slated to make a coaching change. According to a report from NFL Network, following the teams season finale on Sunday afternoon against the New England Patriots, the Jets will part ways with head coach Adam Gase. The report, from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, claims a lengthy coaching search is on the horizon following the move.

The #Jets are expected to part ways with coach Adam Gase following the game on Sunday, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Expect a thorough and lengthy search. Our story: https://t.co/HnEgz440BV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2021

Gase joined the Jets prior to the 2019 season, immediately after getting fired by the Miami Dolphins, where he served as the team’s head coach for three years. The team went 7-9 last year, but everything went off the rails in 2020, as New York started the season losing 13 games in a row before winning each of their last two.

As for who the Jets could hire, NFL Network laid out some of the contenders, which include college and NFL coaches:

Among the candidates who are slated to be considered are Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to college coaches such as Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Florida’s Dan Mullen to everyone in between.

New York faces a major question this offseason in who will line up under center going forward. While the team has Sam Darnold right now, New York will have a high pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They will not be in a position to draft Clemson star Trevor warrants, should he decide to do clear, but there are other quarterbacks high up in this draft, namely Ohio State’s Justin Fields and BYU’s Zach Wilson, who can step in and take over or should they go in that direction. New York could also, theoretically, trade down and try to replenish its barren roster, which would theoretically mean keeping Darnold around.

It is common for regime changes and quarterback changes to occur in the same off-season, and now, the Jets will have an opportunity to bring in someone new at both places, should they opt to move on from Darnold.