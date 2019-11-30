Getty Image
Terrelle Pryor Is Reportedly In Critical Condition After Getting Stabbed On Friday Night

According to reports out of western Pennsylvania, free agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was stabbed on Friday night at his apartment in Pittsburgh. Pryor, a native of Jeanette, Pa., is reportedly at a hospital in critical condition following surgery.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter brings word that Pryor was stabbed in the chest and shoulder, while WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh reports that an unidentified woman is in custody for the incident.

Via ESPN:

Pittsburgh Police said they are investigating after officers were called for a male stabbing victim who had walked into the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. ET. While police did not identify the man, a source confirmed to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that this was Pryor.

While this is quite the scary situation, Fowler reports that the former No. 1 recruit in America and standout signal caller at Ohio State is expected to survive.

Following his collegiate career in Columbus, Pryor was selected in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. He didn’t quite work out as a quarterback during his time in Oakland and Cleveland, but in 2016, the Browns converted him to a wide receiver, and in response, he caught 77 balls for 1,007 yards. He bounced around after that, suiting up for three teams over the next two season, before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars this past offseason. The Jags placed him on the injured reserve list in August with a hamstring injury before releasing him three days later.

We’ll keep you updated as more word comes in on Pryor’s condition.

