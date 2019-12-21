The Texans Reportedly Expect J.J. Watt To Return From A Torn Pec For The Playoffs

J.J. Watt underwent surgery on a torn pectoral back in October, with the belief being that his season would come to a premature end. Watt even tweeted on Oct. 27 that he was “gutted” over the fact that he “won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve.” But as it turns out, that may not end up being the case.

Watt sent out a cryptic tweet on Thursday which fueled speculation that he could make a hasty return to the Houston Texans at some point this year.

It’s not over though. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 19, 2019

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network didn’t just confirm the speculation, he let it be known that the Texans believe Watt’s return is going to happen if the team qualifies for the postseason. Rapoport went onto NFL GameDay Kickoff and let be it known that while the team is going to be cautious with getting him onto the practice field, the plan is for him to take the field in the playoffs.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: The #Texans are expecting JJ Watt back for the playoffs. As for when he will practice… 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/MXyc3qYpGq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2019

“Help is on the way for the Houston Texans’ defense,” Rapoport said. “J.J. Watt is expected back for the playoffs. Remember, he’s recovering from a torn pec and when he tweeted this week about it not being over, this is what he meant. As far as the plan, Colleen, here is what I’m told: If the Texans still have not made the playoffs, Watt could actually practice this week. If they have the playoffs in hand, if they know they’re going to make it, expect him to practice the first week of the playoffs. He’s not going to be 100 percent, but he’s still J.J. Watt.”

As of this writing, the 9-5 Texans have a 17-10 lead on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and if that result holds, they’ll clinch the AFC South and make the postseason. And as Rapoport said, even a banged up Watt gives the team, which sits 26th in the NFL in sacks and 29th in tackles for loss, a much-needed boost up front.