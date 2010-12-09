Rex Ryan Buried The Game Ball

New York Jets coach Rex Ryan remains ever dramatic, even in the face of failure. Although the cameras for HBO’s “Hard Knocks” have been shut down for months, the principle subject of that NFL documentary has managed to keep everyone’s attention. The latest? Taking the game ball from the team’s 45-3 defeat Sunday at the hands of the Patriots–and burying it. Literally.

“He said we’re burying the game,” [Jets cornerback Darrelle] Revis said, adding that the team didn’t know what Ryan was going to do. Revis also said he’s never seen anything like that. Patriots coach Bill Belichick also did something similar after a loss to the Dolphins in 2001. New England went on to win its first Super Bowl against St. Louis that season. “We certainly know what happened on Monday,” Ryan said. “It’s full steam ahead against Miami.” –AP, via Shutdown Corner.

I’m kinda surprised that dude didn’t just squirt some ketchup on the laces and just eat it. That leather plus the rubber bladder inside would have you stopped up for months. Think of the time you’d save…