Here’s RGIII’s Latest Social Media Gaffe, A Reminder Of How Depressing This All Is

Getty Image

Three years removed from being the savior of a starved Washington football fanbase, Robert Griffin III was finally, mercifully, stripped of his starting quarterback title by head coach Jay Gruden on Monday. It was an embarrassing reminder of the dysfunction in D.C., which has plagued this franchise since Dan Snyder took it over.

Fans, like me, wondered how this team manages to continually hit new lows when a new low seems impossible. Frustration over this latest drama flooded out of those who have, for whatever unknown reason, continued to support them. Some talked amongst themselves — my friend and fellow fan texted me asking if there was somewhere to mail back all our Redskins apparel or if we should just burn it.

Others took to social media, like xtramambosauce: