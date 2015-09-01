Here’s RGIII’s Latest Social Media Gaffe, A Reminder Of How Depressing This All Is

#Washington Redskins #RGIII
09.01.15 3 years ago 14 Comments
rg3 sad

Getty Image

Three years removed from being the savior of a starved Washington football fanbase, Robert Griffin III was finally, mercifully, stripped of his starting quarterback title by head coach Jay Gruden on Monday. It was an embarrassing reminder of the dysfunction in D.C., which has plagued this franchise since Dan Snyder took it over.

Fans, like me, wondered how this team manages to continually hit new lows when a new low seems impossible. Frustration over this latest drama flooded out of those who have, for whatever unknown reason, continued to support them. Some talked amongst themselves — my friend and fellow fan texted me asking if there was somewhere to mail back all our Redskins apparel or if we should just burn it.

Others took to social media, like xtramambosauce:

As a Skins Fan I'm disappointed in the way my team used this mans talent and potential to do nothing but raise hopes and make a profit. I don't regret the skins grabbing RG, I do regret having a sorry ass team owner and sorry ass front office who couldn't put a winning coaching staff together who could actually compete for a super bowl. Griffin does not deserve the blame or bad rap, the man has gone above and beyond since day one to the point of injury, while at the same time being a role model of a person. The Redskins let him fall and did not help him get up. No matter if he's a starter, back up, or played for another team I will always respect and be a fan of RG3. #HTTR #Loyalty #ImpeachDanSnyder #Redskins #redskinsnation #DC #NFL @rgiii @espn @nfl

A post shared by Prints Available to Order (@xtramambosauce) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Washington Redskins#RGIII
TAGSRGIIIROBERT GRIFFIN IIIWashington Redskins

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP