Here’s RGIII’s Latest Social Media Gaffe, A Reminder Of How Depressing This All Is

Three years removed from being the savior of a starved Washington football fanbase, Robert Griffin III was finally, mercifully, stripped of his starting quarterback title by head coach Jay Gruden on Monday. It was an embarrassing reminder of the dysfunction in D.C., which has plagued this franchise since Dan Snyder took it over.
Fans, like me, wondered how this team manages to continually hit new lows when a new low seems impossible. Frustration over this latest drama flooded out of those who have, for whatever unknown reason, continued to support them. Some talked amongst themselves — my friend and fellow fan texted me asking if there was somewhere to mail back all our Redskins apparel or if we should just burn it.
Others took to social media, like xtramambosauce:
As a Skins Fan I'm disappointed in the way my team used this mans talent and potential to do nothing but raise hopes and make a profit. I don't regret the skins grabbing RG, I do regret having a sorry ass team owner and sorry ass front office who couldn't put a winning coaching staff together who could actually compete for a super bowl. Griffin does not deserve the blame or bad rap, the man has gone above and beyond since day one to the point of injury, while at the same time being a role model of a person. The Redskins let him fall and did not help him get up. No matter if he's a starter, back up, or played for another team I will always respect and be a fan of RG3. #HTTR #Loyalty #ImpeachDanSnyder #Redskins #redskinsnation #DC #NFL @rgiii @espn @nfl
Can RG3 just be banned from using social media? I feel like he should be banned from social media.
Seems like most professional athletes (and celebrities in general) should ban themselves from social media. Nothing good ever comes from it for them.
Professional athletes and celebrities should not have social media accounts unless they themselves maintain them (and therefore can’t blame interns). And that would mean athletes would be less likely to have them as they have more pressing things to worry about than responding to twitter comments.
Also, as a head coach, I would ban all my players from being on social media at all times except in the offseason.
You liked it RG3, why you lying?
8 more years until RGIII is named the starting quarterback for the Browns, amid much fanfare and talk of a Super Bowl.
You know, all joking aside, sometimes a change of scenery is exactly what someone needs to turn their fucking disaster around.
Jake Arrieta was an heir apparent pitcher for the Orioles, a top draft pick and hyped into being their next great ace. And then he started his career in the majors, and was terrible.
The O’s finally lost their patience with his 7.53 ERA and dumped him away to the cubs in 2013, where he promptly, immediately, turned around and finished that year with a 2.53 ERA. This year he has a 2.11, and just threw a no-hitter.
Anyway, sometimes all that really needs for a slumping player to improve is a fresh start in a new location, and being surrounding by a whole new world of coaches and assistants training him in a different way. I don’t think it’s likely with RGIII, but you never know.
The Redskins used Robert? The same man who branded a logo after a 3-13 season? The same man who took no responsibility and threw his team under the bus after the Tampa debacle last year? The man who was GIVEN the starting job at the beginning of the offseason and only lost it when it was OBVIOUS he was a human sacking target?
I’m not a RG3 fan or anything..but man I feel bad for the guy
True. It’s not the exact same scenario but, by the time his career was over, I felt the same about Vince Young. Not a fan at all, but damn if I didn’t feel for him.
I think it’s a bad situation, sure, but it doesn’t seem like he’s helped himself at all. I can understand having a terrible relationship with one coach, but two? Maybe his next team’s owner won’t coddle him and make him feel like he’s the franchise savior and favorite son.
@TheEmanHTX, Same here, I always thought Vince Young never got a fair shake and it’s all because of Jeff Fisher who drafted him but for some reason wasn’t a fan of him..maybe he was forced into drafting him? all I know is..his win/loss record is 31-19, but he’s sitting at home right now while guys like..tarvis jackson, chad henne,shaun hill, and matt moore are still in the league.
@Dand32, No doubt some issues swirling around him have been self inflected but for the most part it just feels like he’s being picked on, if it isn’t the media then it’s his own team, I blame him for getting Mike Shanahan fired but it seems like Gruden had it in for him from day 1,Griffin just needs a fresh start somewhere else and hopefully he gets it.
So, another typical start for Washington, then? Got it.
It’s a curse. As long as the team carries the Redskins name, they’ll never win a SB