The Richard Sherman era of the Seattle Seahawks‘ defense appears to be over. The All-Pro has reportedly been saying his goodbyes to teammates over the last day, meaning a departure from the NFC West’s most dominant team in recent memory appears inevitable.

Sherman suffered a ruptured achilles on Thursday Night Football in November, a huge blow to a defense on a team that failed to make the postseason this year. It now appears the Seahawks are retooling that defense, and it will be without Sherman in the secondary.

Though nothing official has been reported, the writing appears to be on the wall for Sherman and the Hawks. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Sherman is preparing for life after Seattle.