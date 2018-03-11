Richard Sherman Is Joining The 49ers On A Three-Year Deal

Getty Image

Richard Sherman didn’t sit on the free agent market for very long. A day after being cut by the Seattle Seahawks, the All-Pro cornerback was quickly snatched up by the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.

Talk of the two teams meeting quickly became a contract on Saturday night, with Sherman choosing to join the rival 49ers and remaining in the NFC West.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Sherman signed a 3-year deal with the club on Saturday. Details about the contract soon emerged: a $5 million signing bonus and a contract that tops out at more than $39 million.