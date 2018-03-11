Richard Sherman Is Joining The 49ers On A Three-Year Deal

Richard Sherman didn’t sit on the free agent market for very long. A day after being cut by the Seattle Seahawks, the All-Pro cornerback was quickly snatched up by the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.
Talk of the two teams meeting quickly became a contract on Saturday night, with Sherman choosing to join the rival 49ers and remaining in the NFC West.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Sherman signed a 3-year deal with the club on Saturday. Details about the contract soon emerged: a $5 million signing bonus and a contract that tops out at more than $39 million.
That is a dick punch for Seahawks fans. Not only did they lose a beloved sports figure but he is going to a division rival.
Hmm, somehow my last reply got posted to the wrong comment, but w/e. I’m a Seahawks fan and who cares where he goes. He was released. Just revel in the fact that it’s screwing with Niner fans’ heads big time right now.
@deluges I’m a massive Seahawks fan, so how could I not care that my favorite team is getting weaker while our division rival is getting stronger?
Are they a contender now? Sherm said he would only play for one..
They won their last 5 after Garappolo took over as starter. If they can find a No. 1 receiver in free agency (Allen Robinson?) or the draft (Calvin Ridley?) they could easily challenge for the NFC West title. The Rams are no slouch and I think they are the favourites to win the division again, but the Hawks and Cards are now retooling, so San Fran is in prime position to make the jump back into a contender. At worst, they are a year away, but with the way we saw teams like LA and Philly remake themselves over one offseason, I don’t see why the Niners couldn’t make the jump this year. When you have the QB at that solves a lot of problems any team could have.
There was a caveat to that statement, he also said if the money was right and the team looked like it was on the right path.
just missed being on the same team as Crabtree by a few years