RIP Tony Gwynn, 1960-2014

In the saddest news most of us could imagine, MLB is reporting that Hall of Fame San Diego Padres legend Tony Gwynn has passed today at age 54.
Gwynn had been battling salivary gland cancer for the last four years. Despite ongoing health issues, it was announced just last week that the 15-time All-Star was staying on as head coach at San Diego State University. Gwynn’s son, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Tony Gwynn Jr., had just spoken to CSN Philly about his dad’s illness and his chances for survival.
“This has been the hardest of the four years he’s fought it, by far,” Tony Jr. said.
“When I left for spring training he was in a good spot, and now he’s not in that same spot, so from that standpoint I guess it has worsened. But in the big scheme of things, which is getting healthy so he can do the things he wants to do, I see light at the end of the tunnel. I can’t say that he does, but then again he’s the one going through this, and it’s tough on him.”
Gwynn’s first-ballot Hall of Fame accomplishments on the field can’t be understated. Five Gold Glove awards and eight National League batting titles with a career average of .338, he leaves behind a legacy that defined the Padres and helped define the landscape of pro baseball itself in the 1980s. Our condolences go out to the Gwynn family, and he will be truly, sorely missed.
Well, damn
Damn, one of the real “good guys” in baseball. He will be missed.
I still have his hitting mechanics poster somewhere packed away. Always enjoyed watching him talk about his live of the game. San Diego will be mourning his loss for some time.
His love of the game.
Loved watching that guy hit, even when he was murdering my team by doing so.
RIP. He always seemed to have the class to back his talent.
The easiest player to root for in my lifetime. RIP
Yes and yes.
@Otto Man absolute b.s. Gwynn wasn’t unanimous HOF and that Ripken actually got 5 more votes than Gwynn in 2007 for the HOF
@Upstate Underdog: Totally agree with you about Gwynn not being unanimous. Then again, neither was Nolan which is an even greater slap in the face considering what he did in his career.
Gwynn deserved more votes for sure, but 97% is still great, and even higher than my childhood baseball idol George Brett who had 94% of the vote I believe.
Man, this sucks. On a lot of levels. Just once, can we have a former player death that we can all rally around and be like, “well…that dude was a shitbag and had that coming.”
*glares at Alex Rodriguez*
Kirby Puckett dude.
Barry Bonds and Barry Bonds are next in line for the Ty Cobb Trophy, I think.
Marge Schott was the incumbent.
Crazy stat: Tony Gwyn faced Greg Maddux 107 times, the most of any pitcher in his career. Maddux who finished his HOF career with 3371 strikeouts, Maddux never struck out Gwynn during any of their battles.
RIP Mr. Padre and prayers to his family after losing this great man right after Father’s Day.
Holy shit. Not once? That’s actually unbelievable
That’s pretty damn incredible.
@TheRazz: The guy did stuff like this throughout his entire 20 year career. And for as great of a hitter as Gwynn was, he fielded his position pretty damn well too.
Damn. Fuck cancer.
Always loved Tony Gwynn growing up, and I’m no Padres fan.
I don’t like being at the age where everything I liked as a kid dies all at once.
One of my old Tony Gwynn cards says he was traded to Hawaii, that must have been great
He played for the Hawaii Islanders, the Padres’ AAA PCL affiliate in 1982.
I got to see him give a talk once at an event. Answered every single question and signed every single autograph with a big smile on his face. Seemed like one of the truly nice guys in baseball. Sad day.
Was always fun to watch him hit when I was a kid. RIP
I’m a left-handed batter and I liked to watch his approach to the plate. Even if he was off balance, which wasn’t often, he could still drive a single into the 5.5 hole.
@Palin Givens lefty batter over here as well. The way he could put in left field the way a lefty shouldn’t always amazed me.
Wasn’t his lowest season avg something like .308? Dude was the perfect role model for little leaguers on so many levels in addition to hitting – fielding, work ethic, practicing, composure, professionalism, etc etc. I’ve never been truly saddened by an athlete’s death before, but man this really fucked my day up.
Gone much too soon. This is why ballplayers have stopped chewing tobacco.
Too young!!! My heart goes out to Gwynn’s family!