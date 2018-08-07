Getty Image

In 2018, Twitter is an important tool for reporters in relaying information to the public as well as building a following for their work. While the actual impact of a significant Twitter following to traffic brought in is often overstated, there is importance to building a significant following, particularly for sports beat writers.

On a particular beat, you are fighting for eyeballs with various other reporters and if you can establish yourself as a trusted source for reliable information about the team, you will inevitably be one of the people fans read regularly. That means a strong Twitter following can be a big deal for the outlet as well, and in Virginia, there is an interesting legal battle set to play out regarding who owns the rights to a reporter’s Twitter account.

Andy Bitter was among the many college football reporters to join The Athletic this summer, leaving his post at the Roanoke Times where he served as the Virginia Tech beat reporter. When Bitter left, he took his @AndyBitterVT Twitter handle with him, but that is apparently a point of contention with his former employer, who has filed a lawsuit to retrieve the rights to that handle, according to Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.