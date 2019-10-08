Rob Gronkowski Is Reportedly Joining The Fox NFL Sunday Crew

When Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement after winning yet another Super Bowl ring with the Patriots last year there were many that speculated he’d be back in the NFL at some point.

However, despite being just 30 years old, Gronk has detailed the extreme toll football took on his body and his mind, noting that football was bringing him down and that his concussion count was far higher than officially known. The hopes of Patriots fans for a Gronk return to the field has been all but extinguished, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still be around the league and providing entertainment in some form or fashion.

On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Gronk would indeed be back on NFL TV on Sundays, as he will apparently join the Fox NFL Sunday team in a still unknown capacity.

Former #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski is coming to a TV near you: Sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo that Gronk has been hired by FOX to appear as a regular analyst for FOX NFL Sunday. A dynamic role for future Hall of Famer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2019

It’s not surprising that Gronk will find himself on TV somewhere, as he’s one of the best known personalities in the NFL. The question will be what his role on Fox can be, as they already have a jam-packed set for their studio show. One would guess he’ll work on the FS1 pregame show along with the likes of Mike Vick and Tony Gonzalez some, as well as popping in for segments or vignettes on the main Fox pregame show on Sunday.