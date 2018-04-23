The Horse Named After Rob Gronkowski Will Miss The Kentucky Derby Due To An Illness

04.23.18

Rob Gronkowski‘s future still seems to be up in the air with no indication as to whether the superstar tight end will return to the New England Patriots or end his football playing career. One thing is for certain, though: We have a much clearer picture of the future of the horse named after him, and sadly, Gronkowski some bad news to share.

For the uninitiated, there is a horse named Gronkowski that is really good at running around tracks, and it was able to secure a spot in next month’s Kentucky Derby. But Gronkowski will not get the opportunity to race, as the horse has come down with an illness. The news was announced on the Twitter account for Phoenix Thoroughbred, which did share the news that Gronkowski is doing well.

