Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement on Sunday, posting on Instagram that he was hanging it up while most of the sports world was watching Duke take on UCF in the Men’s NCAA Tournament.

The openness with which Gronkowski had talked about retirement before this has made many wonder if Gronkowski would come back, especially if he didn’t have to play a full season. And that’s something that his agent flat out said was possible on Monday.

Drew Rosenhaus on @GetUpESPN on Rob Gronkowski’s future: “If the team was struggling or they needed him at some point next year, and let’s just say hypothetically Tom Brady gave him a call and said ‘Rob, I need you.’ I wouldn’t be shocked if he came back to play a few games.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2019

Earlier in the 2018 season, Gronkowski revealed that he threatened retirement after a potential trade to the Detroit Lions was brought to his attention, and there was plenty of talk that he’d entertain a pro wrestling career after he hangs it up from the NFL. But some players certainly think they may not have see the last of Gronk on the field.

Golden Tate certainly thinks that Gronk could be back.