The New England Patriots‘ strange offseason saw one storyline reach its conclusion on Tuesday evening. The team had been in a state of limbo with the future of star tight end Rob Gronkowski, who had not confirmed whether he’d play next season or decide to retire from the NFL.

There were indications that WWE might be interested in acquiring his services if he called it a career, but if his future is indeed in professional wrestling, Vince McMahon will have to wait. Gronkowski announced on Instagram that he will indeed suit up for the Patriots next year, saying that he informed the team and Bill Belichick on Tuesday of his decision.