The first big move of the new season was made on Friday, and the season won’t start for another week and a half.

The Los Angeles Rams traded Robert Quinn to the Miami Dolphins on Friday. The trade won’t be complete until the new year league year begins on March 14.

Compensation for the Rams for the trade was not initially made clear for the defensive end out of North Carolina, was the 14th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Later Schefter reported that the Rams would get a mid-round pick for the two-tie Pro Bowler.