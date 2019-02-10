Dana White Said Robert Whittaker’s Injury Could Have Been ‘Fatal’ If He Fought At UFC 234

02.10.19 56 mins ago

Getty Image

After Robert Whittaker began experiencing abdominal issues overnight, the UFC middleweight champion was forced out of his scheduled title defense against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 234.

ESPN reported late Saturday afternoon Whittaker would be undergoing emergency surgery on an abdominal hernia, and thus unable to compete.

Whittaker’s situation could have been significantly worse had he made the trek to the Octagon Saturday night, according to UFC president Dana White. Whittaker hasn’t lost since 2014, holding a nine-fight win streak, including consecutive victories over Joel Romero.

Around The Web

TOPICS#UFC
TAGSKELVIN GASTELUMROBERT WHITTAKERUFC

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 2 days ago
The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 3 days ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 4 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 5 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 5 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP