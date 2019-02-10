Getty Image

After Robert Whittaker began experiencing abdominal issues overnight, the UFC middleweight champion was forced out of his scheduled title defense against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 234.

ESPN reported late Saturday afternoon Whittaker would be undergoing emergency surgery on an abdominal hernia, and thus unable to compete.

Whittaker’s situation could have been significantly worse had he made the trek to the Octagon Saturday night, according to UFC president Dana White. Whittaker hasn’t lost since 2014, holding a nine-fight win streak, including consecutive victories over Joel Romero.