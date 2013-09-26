Robinson Cano Is Seeking A 10-Year Deal Worth At Least $305 Million

With the New York Yankees now eliminated from playoff contention for just the second time in the last 18 or so years, the sports media can finally focus on what really matters – how much money they’ll spend in the offseason. And if there’s time, we can possibly discuss the other losers that are still competing for a World Series title. But for now, the most important story in baseball is Robinson Cano and how much money he thinks he’s worth as a free agent.
That number? $305 million over 10 years. Now, some people may argue that this is hilariously impossible, as most teams are looking to follow the new blueprint of spending less to develop farm talent, as opposed to handing out horrible contracts like the decade deal that was just given to Albert Pujols. But Cano is a lifetime .309 hitter who has never hit more than 33 home runs and has only 3 seasons with 100+ RBI, so I’m sure that a team is willing to give him $30 million per year.
Wait, no. He’s sure. Because the only thing I’m sure about is that he’s insane.
Yankees 2B and free agent-to-be Robinson Cano is seeking a 10-year contract worth $305 MILLION this offseason. (via @Buster_ESPN)
Cano and his agent, Brodie Van Wagenen, who has the most sports agent name ever, haven’t said anything about the numbers, but they have said plenty about rhetoric.
The superstar’s agent, Brodie Van Wagenen of Creative Artists Agency, had the following to say about his client’s negotiation process: “Out of respect to both parties, we have agreed all along with the Yankees not to comment publicly on discussions regarding Robinson’s contractual future. I am abiding by that agreement and I will not confirm any discussions or offers or whether there have been offers by either side.
“As Robinson said yesterday, he hasn’t made any decisions on his future. Robinson is among the elite talents in the game and is in the final few days of his contract, but he and I will continue to respect the process and our promise to not discuss specifics.” (Via CBS New York)
If I had to guess which teams would be willing to pay a 30-year old second baseman $30 million a year until he’s 40, I’d say maybe the Los Angeles Dodgers if they’re knocked out of the playoffs early, or maybe the Angels if they still think throwing piles of money at offense is a better strategy than signing pitchers. Otherwise, here’s the reaction I expect from almost every GM in baseball:
The thing about this that’s sticking in my craw (sticking so hard in it that I’m talking like a 75 year old man) is that these numbers were offered up a while ago, either long before, or right around, the trade deadline.
That Yankees knew what he wanted, and knew that, if they intend to stick with the $189 million payroll plan, he’s not in their price range. They knew this, and still didn’t trade him.
Cano would have netted them a mix of 3 or 4 (at the LEAST) decent-to-great prospects and possibly MLB-ready players, which would’ve greatly helped a team with more holes than a colander next season. They’re going in to a rebuilding process, and if they were aware that their biggest trade chip was THAT far out of their price range next year, it is absolutely inexcusable that they didn’t trade him. But I’m not really sure what else I should’ve expected from the same front office that crowed about committing to put together a championship team, and then traded for Vernon fucking Wells, and signed the corpse of Ichiro to a two year deal.
Sorry, I should probably get off the comedy sports blog with this, and go call Ferrall or The Sports Babe or Francesca or whatever.
The new rules mean you wouldn’t get as great prospects in a trade for him as you used to. Since teams that trade for players don’t get compensation if they lose them in free agency they’re less likely to cough up premium prospects for a two month rental. So the haul you’re talking about isn’t realistic, but you’d get something more than draft compensation for him so ultimately you have a good point.
Are we sure that this wasn’t Cano’s kid doing the negotiations? Like, the kids was asking for 300 million and a glass of chocolate milk before every game and nap time during practice?
No way this happens. Nada.
Someone is going to overpay him, and overpay him by a good margin. However nobody is going to overpay him by THAT much. Not even the Dodgers would do a deal like that. I’m guessing someone will pay him $120 million for 6 years. In year 4 when he misses 60 games and is batting .260 I’ll be laughing my ass off.
And here I thought that Cano dropped Boras as his agent
Look the Yankees have offensive power house Brendan Ryan now, they can let Cano go.