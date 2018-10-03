Getty Image

The Chicago Cubs won 95 games this season, but they lost two in two — well technically three — days and are officially out of the MLB postseason.

The Colorado Rockies stunned the 2016 World Series champions, 2-1, in a marathon 13-inning thriller that featured excellent pitching and a resilient Rockies team bouncing back from a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers just over a day earlier to force them into the Wild Card Game.

Both teams landed in the Wild Card after losing a Game 163, the first time in Major League Baseball history that had ever happened. Chicago’s loss to the Brewers on Monday set up a potential rematch if they could beat Colorado at home, but for the second straight day they couldn’t muster a lead in the Friendly Confines.

Tied at one in the top of the 13th, Tony Wolters hit a single up the middle with two outs and runners on the corners on a 1-2 pitch to send home Trevor Story from third to give the Rockies the lead.