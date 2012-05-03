ROFLMNBAO: The 2011-12 Season Awards Edition!

#Kyrie Irving #NBA Playoffs #Lamar Odom #Lil Wayne #Michael Jordan #NBA #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James #Dwight Howard #Derrick Rose #Chris Paul #Blake Griffin
Senior Writer
05.03.12 4 Comments


I took a couple weeks off from doing these here ROFLMNBAO posts for two reasons: 1) because the last two weeks of the season were soooooo boring and B) I forgot. But I figured what better time than now to resume posting these NBA meme pictures since the news that they’re so in demand. Form a line to the left, attractive girls who want to give me money to create ridiculously corny-sounding sites!
Also, I figured it was a better time than any for this week’s installment with the playoffs in full swing and individual awards being presented by the league. As we already know, Tyson Chandler is the Defensive Player of the Year, Jason Kidd received the Sportsmanship Award and Gregg Popovich is the Coach of the Year. “What about the other awards?” you ask while peeling apart the pages of my vintage Hustler collection. The NBA is taking its sweet ass time with those, so I’m issuing my own awards.
A lot happened in this condensed season, so it’s only fair that we recognize everyone for their efforts.

(Original images via Getty and the AP)

























No photoshop necessary.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#NBA Playoffs#Lamar Odom#Lil Wayne#Michael Jordan#NBA#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James#Dwight Howard#Derrick Rose#Chris Paul#Blake Griffin
TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIREAWARDSBLAKE GRIFFINChris PaulDERON WILLIAMSDERRICK ROSEDWIGHT HOWARDERIC GORDONGLEN DAVISGREAT MOMENTS IN HECKLINGGREG ODENGREGG POPOVICHJACK NICHOLSONjeremy linJR SMITHKOBE BRYANTKYRIE IRVINGLAMAR ODOMLeBron JamesLil Waynemetta world peaceMichael JordanMIKE DANTONINBANBA PlayoffsROFLMNBAOSTAN VAN GUNDYYAO MING

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP