Last week TMZ released video footage of what appeared to be former UFC and current Bellator fighter Roger Huerta beating a man to a pulp outside a bar after the unidentified man punched a woman from behind. It is still unknown if Huerta was actually the man doing the beating, but the man on the receiving end is unidentified no more. Former Texas Longhorns linebacker Rashad Bobino was the man who was pummeled after he suckerpunched a woman in the face.

Bobino had a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons in 2009, but he was let go, I assume, because NFL QBs are harder to punch in the face than women who aren’t looking. Bobino was released from an Austin hospital after being treated for undisclosed injuries, but With Leather’s crack team of medical experts predicts that he was suffering from acute holy-sh*t-that-guy’s-foot-is-crushing-his-face-itis.

What did the five fingers say to the face, Cage Potato:

The outpouring of support Huerta has received since coming to the aid of the injured woman who KO’ed by an imposing cowardly man who has since been identified by various sources as being onetime Atlanta Falcons contracted player Rashad Bobino prompted the Bellator fighter to tweet the following message thanking fans and the media for having his back: hey guys,i would like to take this time and thank you all for y’alls support.want y’all to know that it is greatly appreciated.best wishes..

Austin police are still investigating the incident, and while the video would lead you to believe that it was indeed Huerta defending the woman, many people are claiming that it was not Huerta who attacked Bobino. And even if the video clearly showed Huerta doing anything short of throwing Bobino into a wood chipper, it’s less than likely that Huerta will be punished for beating up a guy who punched a girl in the face when she wasn’t looking.

Despite being a complete failure after being signed by the Falcons as a rookie free agent, Bobino still has some mighty large longhorns. According to the Big Lead, when Huerta approached Bobino and yelled, “You just punched a f*cking girl,” Bobino responded:

“F*ck you, f*ck these bitches, I’ll knock out any f*ckin’ bitch that I wanna f*ckin’ knock out, I’ll knock your f*cking bitch ass out.”

And Bobino proceeded to slam his face into Huerta’s fists, knees and feet until Huerta just couldn’t take anymore.