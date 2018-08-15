Getty Image

The Atlanta Braves are one of the better stories of the 2018 MLB season and there are many reasons for their stunning resurgence. Freddie Freeman is one of the National League’s best players, Nick Markakis is enjoying a bizarre and impressive late-career breakout and young second baseman Ozzie Albies is already operating at an All-Star level. In addition to all of that, youngster Ronald Acuña Jr. has been predictably fantastic, living up to off-the-charts prospect hype.

Acuña got a late start to the 2018, debuting on Apr. 25, and he was also forced to the disabled list for a full month between late-May and late-June. With that said, he is rounding into full-fledged form as a potential star at this point and that upside has been on full display over the last five games.