Ronda Rousey Finally Saw That Seth Rollins Heel Turn And She’s Not Happy

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Seth Rollins turned his back on The Shield, beat them to death with a steel chair and threw in with the evil Authority. Sure, it wasn’t a guy getting his head crushed via eyeball gouge or anything, but it was enough to inspire deep, lasting sadness across the Internet.

The latest reaction comes via UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey, who watched the show (spoiler-free, somehow) a little later than everyone else and had her response taped by fellow Four Horsewoman Jessamyn Duke. I expected more death glares and armbars, but it’s good to know that the world’s cooler people can still get bent out of shape by Raw.

Advice, though: if Ronda’s gonna be the Ric Flair of the Four Horsewomen, she needs to be able to see this kind of thing coming.