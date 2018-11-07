WrestlingInc, she told the PWI podcast that she’s not sure she’s ready for the Boss yet, but she’d like to be:With Survivor Series in less than two weeks, we’re at the beginning of the long road to The Road To WrestleMania 35. That means speculation and rumors about what that show is going to look like are rampant. One rumor that died down for a while is now coming back, which is that a women’s match featuring Ronda Rousey may main event the show. Roman Reigns is gone for at least a while, which means this will be the first WrestleMania in five years that he hasn’t main evented. Rousey seems a likely star to push into that spot in his absence, plus giving women the main event will be another “historic first,” and WWE loves those. Who she’ll face if the rumor is true is much more up in the air. The original rumor was Charlotte Flair, and she still seems like a likely contender. Charlotte’s current storyline after losing her feud with Becky Lynch is about regaining her confidence and climbing back to the top, which could be perfectly timed to climax with a WrestleMania title shot. On the other hand, Rousey has made it clear that she’d like to face Sasha Banks. As reported on
The Latest Update On Ronda Rousey Possibly Main-Eventing WrestleMania 35
There are 5 comments
Ronda can have Charlotte, just give me Becky vs. Asuka for the Smackdown Women’s Title at Wrestlemania, and give them 20 minutes.
Yes…this 1000x
::Ronda judo throws Sasha once::
::Sasha explodes into purple dust::
WWE would never trust Sasha in WM main event.
But they could turm Ronda here by bringing in the Four Horsewomen to beat Becky, leading up to Horsewoman v Horsewoman main eventing WM, so you’d get Sasha, Becky, Charlotte, and Bayley’s non-union Mexican equivalent.
Of course, Ronda can’t turn heel at SS because then Nia would have to turn face again and that’s just silly.
Becky vs Sasha should be the marquee women’s match, they got to stop giving every important moment to the woman the famous last name and the woman who hasn’t even been around a year. Sasha is still the most entertaining in ring and Becky has been killing it after watching the trio of beautiful blondes be given all of the shine for way to long.