WWE

With Survivor Series in less than two weeks, we’re at the beginning of the long road to The Road To WrestleMania 35. That means speculation and rumors about what that show is going to look like are rampant. One rumor that died down for a while is now coming back, which is that a women’s match featuring Ronda Rousey may main event the show. Roman Reigns is gone for at least a while, which means this will be the first WrestleMania in five years that he hasn’t main evented. Rousey seems a likely star to push into that spot in his absence, plus giving women the main event will be another “historic first,” and WWE loves those. Who she’ll face if the rumor is true is much more up in the air. The original rumor was Charlotte Flair, and she still seems like a likely contender. Charlotte’s current storyline after losing her feud with Becky Lynch is about regaining her confidence and climbing back to the top, which could be perfectly timed to climax with a WrestleMania title shot. On the other hand, Rousey has made it clear that she’d like to face Sasha Banks. As reported on WrestlingInc , she told the PWI podcast that she’s not sure she’s ready for the Boss yet, but she’d like to be: