Ronda Rousey Only Has Two Years Left In MMA, Says Ronda Rousey

When UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey retires, we’ll have a lot less fun writing about WMMA. Whether it’s stories about her being a hard-ass to her opponents, getting topless for swimsuit photoshoots or inspiring horrific body art, Ronda’s been a constant source of entertainment, and certainly a better “face of women’s MMA” than Gina Carano, even if her GIFs aren’t as good.
But like Carano, Ronda’s career has recently started to veer into “household name” territory, garnering her co-starring roles in big budget summer action films like The Expendables 3 and whatever they’re calling 7 Fast 7 Furious. She’ll probably end up playing Asbestos Lady in Captain America 4. Will movie success force Ronda out of fighting, like it did Carano? Gina hasn’t fought since she bailed for Hollywood.
“No!” says the champ. “I’m going to be retired in two years anyway!” Okay, good, that’s wait, what
… Ronda Rousey does not believe for one second that her upcoming acting roles will distract her from focusing on her fighting career. But Rousey admits she thinks the clock could be ticking on her time in the cage.
“I said from the beginning that I wok in quadrennials,” Rousey told MMAjunkie.com. “I do four-year cycles. I think I’ve got two years left in me, realistically, if I’m going to do this like an Olympic run.”
Ronda Rousey’s announcing her retirement two years into a four year career? What is she, a rapper?
If you want proof that Ronda’s already doing and saying the right things in Hollywood, here’s her latest on-set film tweet, where she christens Steven Seagal, Mel Gibson and whoever else as “badass-sweethearts.”
On the bright side, I guess I’m looking forward to that Ronda Rousey/Gina Carano showdown in 2015, when they’re both beautifully-lit and wearing makeup.
I wonder what she’s got in line after her four years of being an actress are finished. Vigilante?
She does seem to only have two expressions: Early Ice Cube and Cheshire Cat
People like her (and Carano and Rampage and Couture) have limited utility as actors, and that’s in bit-part supporting roles. Yes, I know Carano was the star of her first movie, but she was / is not going to be cast in another leading role because acting. And, yes, I know Rampage had a major role in The A-Team but that movie sucked and his casting had more to do with the fact that he kind of looks like Mr. T once you put him in wardrobe and Mr. T wasn’t much of an actor to begin with and Rampage isn’t going to be starring in anything else of note again because acting.
So, yeah, you could give up whatever money the UFC pays because, no matter how good it is, getting punched in the face for a living has got to suck, but Rousey will have one or two movies to cash a Hollywood paycheck before people lose interest and she’s doing the Cynthia Rothrock thing starring in direct-to-home movies made with a budget equivalent to our collective pocket change.
Asbestos Lady’s real name is going to be Judy Deaux
She might think she’ll only fight for two more years, but Dana White has “ways” of “persuading” people.
(He’s gonna back a dump truck full of money up to her door and yell “PLEASE KEEP DOING ARMBARS!”)
If she dyes her hair brown, she could play Wonder Woman. She could also participate in The Fast Series and Expendables series. Other than that, maybe join the WWE?
This sounds more like a ploy to get more money.