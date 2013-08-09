Ronda Rousey Only Has Two Years Left In MMA, Says Ronda Rousey

When UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey retires, we’ll have a lot less fun writing about WMMA. Whether it’s stories about her being a hard-ass to her opponents, getting topless for swimsuit photoshoots or inspiring horrific body art, Ronda’s been a constant source of entertainment, and certainly a better “face of women’s MMA” than Gina Carano, even if her GIFs aren’t as good.

But like Carano, Ronda’s career has recently started to veer into “household name” territory, garnering her co-starring roles in big budget summer action films like The Expendables 3 and whatever they’re calling 7 Fast 7 Furious. She’ll probably end up playing Asbestos Lady in Captain America 4. Will movie success force Ronda out of fighting, like it did Carano? Gina hasn’t fought since she bailed for Hollywood.

“No!” says the champ. “I’m going to be retired in two years anyway!” Okay, good, that’s wait, what

… Ronda Rousey does not believe for one second that her upcoming acting roles will distract her from focusing on her fighting career. But Rousey admits she thinks the clock could be ticking on her time in the cage. “I said from the beginning that I wok in quadrennials,” Rousey told MMAjunkie.com. “I do four-year cycles. I think I’ve got two years left in me, realistically, if I’m going to do this like an Olympic run.”

Ronda Rousey’s announcing her retirement two years into a four year career? What is she, a rapper?

If you want proof that Ronda’s already doing and saying the right things in Hollywood, here’s her latest on-set film tweet, where she christens Steven Seagal, Mel Gibson and whoever else as “badass-sweethearts.”

On the bright side, I guess I’m looking forward to that Ronda Rousey/Gina Carano showdown in 2015, when they’re both beautifully-lit and wearing makeup.