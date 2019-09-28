Purdue Star Rondale Moore Had To Be Helped Off The Field With A Leg Injury

There aren’t many players in college football more exciting than Purdue receiver Rondale Moore. The dynamic sophomore is a threat to take it to the end zone whenever he touches the ball, and when he gets going, the Boilermaker offense can be awfully tough to slow down.

But on Saturday afternoon, Purdue fans found themselves holding their collective breaths as Moore went down. The Boilermakers are playing hosts to Big Ten West rival Minnesota, and during the game’s first quarter, Moore had to be helped off the field after suffering a leg injury. He appeared to plant his left leg awkwardly, which led to him sitting on the ground and holding his hamstring.

Rondale Moore hurt. Needing to be helped off. pic.twitter.com/7TLwMl3kzo — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 28, 2019

To add insult to injury, on the same play, Boilermaker QB Elijah Sindelar got hit and suffered what appeared to be a left shoulder injury.

Rondale Moore and Elijah Sindelar injured on the same play. Sindelar being helped directly to the locker room. Moore being helped off to the sideline. Purdue’s season could be over in one play — Jerry Palm (@jppalmCBS) September 28, 2019

Elijah Sindelar appears to hurt left shoulder on a sack. And Rondale Moore is being helped off the field, too, with left leg issue. All on same play. — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) September 28, 2019

The team responded by scoring a touchdown on a drive led by Sindelar’s backup, Jack Plummer, but losing these two for any period of time would be brutal for the Boilermakers. Sindelar has done some nice stuff this season since taking over as the team’s starting signal caller, completing 65.4 percent of his passes for 932 yards, nine touchdowns, and a trio of picks. Moore, meanwhile, has hauled in 27 balls for 369 yards and a pair of scores.

The timing of the injuries are brutal, too, as the Boilermakers are in the midst of the toughest stretch on their schedule. Following this week, Purdue travels to Happy Valley to play 12th-ranked Penn State, then hosts Maryland before traveling to take on 14th-ranked Iowa. We’ll keep you updated if any information comes in about the pair.