Rory McIlroy Broke Up With Caroline Wozniacki Over An Unflattering Twitpic

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki is one of our favorite people to write about thanks to her spot-on peer impersonations and ability to wear underwear for profit. We were also fans of her awkward, awkward love with golf giant/One Direction crooner Rory McIlroy and are sad today to report that their relationship appears to be over for the dumbest reason ever: unauthorized Twitter pics.
The Woz posted the following on Sunday:
Almost immediately following that tweet, this line popped up on Independant Woman:
RORY McIlroy has finally ended his relationship with his long-term girlfriend, tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.
Uh oh.
The world-class tennis player is said to be “absolutely devastated” by the Irish golfer’s decision, having recently made her intentions clear that she wanted to give the relationship another go. After the story originally appeared in the Sunday Independent, McIlroy denied the split in an attempt to placate his girlfriend and get the relationship back on track …
Friends say a photograph posted by Caroline on Twitter, which showed her boyfriend in a deep sleep, was one of the final straws for the number-one golfer.
STOP TAKING UNAUTHORIZED PICTURES OF ME, BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN MY BED, I SWEAR TO GOD!
I guess we’re gonna have to come to terms with the facts that love is dead and no relationship can last. In a world where War Machine and the lady who has “property of War Machine” tattooed on her back can’t survive, where Tito Ortiz beds and then tries to murder the greatest porn star of all time, how can awkward foreign sports stars survive?
Don’t worry though, in case you were wondering about the most important aspect of this story, Serena Williams has already made a point to comment.
One source said: “Rory was very upset by it and even Serena Williams pointed out – albeit in a joking way – it was a pretty mean thing to do.
You will never see this beautiful face again, Caroline.
She can take all the pictures of me in a deep sleep that she wants…
The bigger question is why does he sleep with glasses on? At least that’s my question as a glasses wearing guy myself.
It could’ve been an unintentional sleep. I’ve fallen asleep with glasses on a few times, it sucks. Not as bad as falling asleep in contacts, though.
I wondered the same thing because I’m not a glasses wearer.
She’s the kind of woman you break up with over an unflattering photo if you have the luxury and the option to replace her with a similarly attractive woman/women.
He probably does though lol
It probably wasn’t the pic that did it, I’m guessing he followed up the discovery of that pic with “You’re a right fookin coont, ya know that?”
Doesn’t everyone in the UK talk like they’re a character in Snatch?
well he’s northern irish so it’d be like ” I hurr yeh nut tack mah pictur juan-um fooken slaepin’, yeh fooken kwunte’ “
fuck yea!! i watched snatch a couple days ago. i wish everyone talked like that. fuckin’ pikers mate!!
Yeh like dags?
He couldn’t handle all that jelly, messed up his golf game.
His left hand isn’t visible. He could have taken it with her phone. Used this as a false flag to break up with her….CONSPIRACY! TURN THIS PLANE AROUND!
Bae caught him slippin!
Hahahahah, exactly.
but the thing is…..Wozzy is not really a hot chick ;)
And she was probably all annoying, wanting sex all the time and stuff. Solo bro gonna crush it!
Time for a Boy Dance Party for Rory.
Thank God Serena weighed in
now where is ja rule?
I WANT TO HEAR FROM JA!
At least she didn’t put a hot dog in his mouth before taking the picture.
This was the straw, not the cause.
I’ve seen this on TV shows. McIlroy clearly has another woman on the side that he likes more and just needed an excuse to dump Wozniacki. He’s a thinking Bros Bro.
Looks like Rory moving up the list of DumbAssGuysDoingStupid.
In this respect, he has Tiger topped: If you’re a celebrity who is tired of a ridiculously hot WAG, then you really should just leave and move on to the next one instead of dragging it out. So while *I* would probably have a hellaciously higher tolerance for Woz’s BullTwit, Rory can pull ass whenever and wherever the PGA Tour ambles through.
She should have gone out in style.
Got a sausage or a banana out, and made it a “couple” picture of her “feeding” it to him. From the hip area.
My only hope is that he lives to regret being so utterly stupid.
Grow up Rory. You tweeted a similar picture of a sleeping Caroline Wozniacki on 9 November 2012.
[social.rorymcilroy.com]
Oh snap.