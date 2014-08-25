Roy Halladay Won’t Be Tweeting About Butt Plugs Again Anytime Soon

Senior Editor
08.25.14 4 Comments

A guy can’t even tweet about butt plugs anymore without people getting their panties in a bunch. Shame on you world. Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay made a casual comment on Twitter about a boat taking on water.

In truth, I didn’t know the term “butt plug” could be used like that. I thought it was called a boat plug or drain plug but whatever I’m not boat savvy. I’m #TeamDryLand after all. Anyway, the butt plug stuff got scooped up by the Twitter world because heh, butt plug.

Listen, I laughed at butt plugs. I laughed pretty damn hard. I’m also a 12-year-old masquerading as a 30-some blogger, ok? Stop judging me Roy.

[Fansided]

Around The Web

TAGSbutt plugsROY HALLADAYRoy Hallady butt plugs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP