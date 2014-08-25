Roy Halladay Won’t Be Tweeting About Butt Plugs Again Anytime Soon

A guy can’t even tweet about butt plugs anymore without people getting their panties in a bunch. Shame on you world. Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay made a casual comment on Twitter about a boat taking on water.
I recomend putting in a butt plug beforez putting the boat in the water but im no expert! pic.twitter.com/RmAGbpCfbM
— Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) August 24, 2014
In truth, I didn’t know the term “butt plug” could be used like that. I thought it was called a boat plug or drain plug but whatever I’m not boat savvy. I’m #TeamDryLand after all. Anyway, the butt plug stuff got scooped up by the Twitter world because heh, butt plug.
I should know twitter people my not be up to snuff on boat terms. At times I feel Im talking to Beavis & Butthead "uh he said butt plug uh!"
— Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) August 24, 2014
Listen, I laughed at butt plugs. I laughed pretty damn hard. I’m also a 12-year-old masquerading as a 30-some blogger, ok? Stop judging me Roy.
[Fansided]
Butt plugs have feelings, too.
He’s Roy Halladay. He can tweet whatever the fuck he wants. Preferable at the zoo.
Well played.
