Roy Hibbert Has A Serious Case Of John Cena Elbow

12.05.13

Back in August, then-and-almost-always-WWE Champion John Cena announced that he was taking time off due to a torn tricep that had caused a giant ball of fluid to collect on his elbow, making him look even more like Popeye the Sailor than usual. Here’s what it looked like, if you don’t remember/don’t watch fake underpants fighting like the rest of us:

He came back faster than humanly possible and resumed his great business of picking guys up and gently flipping them over.

Indiana Pacers center Roy Hibbert is going through that right now. So far the worst news is his description of his elbow as “extra fat,” but it isn’t slowing him down. Let’s compare and contrast with John Cena, shall we? TAKE ME THERE:

Pretty horrifying, Roy, but I have to admit, the Instagram filters are helping.

I’m gonna go forward assuming he hurt himself trying to lift Jean-Ralphio.

