A Fly Ball Got Stuck In One Of The Lights On The Green Monster

Part of the charm of Fenway Park is that they still have the big boards on the Green Monster that people change by hand to show the score of the game, standings, and other scores from around the league. They also have big bulb lights to show the balls, strikes, and outs for the current inning, which for over 100 years have never really presented any problems during a game.

That is until Wednesday night when the Kansas City Royals came to town and in the second inning Kyle Isbel hit a fly ball to left field that just got over the head of Masataka Yoshida and hit the Monster. However, as Yoshida turned around to try and play the ball off of a carom, it was nowhere to be found. The Red Sox left fielder looked around extremely confused before finally turning back to the wall and seeing the ball cratered into one of those lights on the base of the wall, leading to one of the most bizarre ground rule doubles you’ll see.

We see balls take weird bounces and get stuck inside the gaps of padding in walls some places or up underneath, but not often do you see a ball land in a light bulb and just stay there. That’s in part because there aren’t many places that can happen, but in this case, Fenway’s old school charm helped the Red Sox keep a run off the board (for a brief moment anyway) as Isbel had to stop at second and the runner who scored from first had to go back to third base.