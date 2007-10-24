RUDY GIULIANI HATES NEW YORK

#MLB
10.24.07 10 years ago 21 Comments

Rudy Giuliani, the GOP presidential hopeful and NYC's 9/11 mayor who wrapped himself in Yankee pinstripes for years, will be supporting the hated Boston Red Sox in the World Series.

"I'm rooting for the Red Sox," Giuliani said while wearing a red tie during a press conference in Boston's financial district. "I am an American League fan… I am not just saying that because I am in Massachusetts. If I am in Colorado in the next week or two you will see that I have the courage to tell the people of Colorado the same thing," he said.

As a sports fan, no words can detail my shock and outrage.  Who could have possibly foretold that a politician would shift his allegiances, then give some slippery rationale for it that no human being with basic cognitive skills would accept?  I haven't been this shaken by a baseball-related story since Alex Rodriguez started looking out for only himself.

[SPORTSbyBROOKS

Around The Web

TOPICS#MLB
TAGSANDY RODDICKDOUCHEBAGSFansLESSONS IN CHILD SPORTSMANSHIPMLB

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP