RUDY GIULIANI HATES NEW YORK

Rudy Giuliani, the GOP presidential hopeful and NYC's 9/11 mayor who wrapped himself in Yankee pinstripes for years, will be supporting the hated Boston Red Sox in the World Series.

"I'm rooting for the Red Sox," Giuliani said while wearing a red tie during a press conference in Boston's financial district. "I am an American League fan… I am not just saying that because I am in Massachusetts. If I am in Colorado in the next week or two you will see that I have the courage to tell the people of Colorado the same thing," he said.

As a sports fan, no words can detail my shock and outrage. Who could have possibly foretold that a politician would shift his allegiances, then give some slippery rationale for it that no human being with basic cognitive skills would accept? I haven't been this shaken by a baseball-related story since Alex Rodriguez started looking out for only himself.

[SPORTSbyBROOKS]