RUDY GIULIANI HATES NEW YORK

Rudy Giuliani, the GOP presidential hopeful and NYC's 9/11 mayor who wrapped himself in Yankee pinstripes for years, will be supporting the hated Boston Red Sox in the World Series.
"I'm rooting for the Red Sox," Giuliani said while wearing a red tie during a press conference in Boston's financial district. "I am an American League fan… I am not just saying that because I am in Massachusetts. If I am in Colorado in the next week or two you will see that I have the courage to tell the people of Colorado the same thing," he said.
As a sports fan, no words can detail my shock and outrage. Who could have possibly foretold that a politician would shift his allegiances, then give some slippery rationale for it that no human being with basic cognitive skills would accept? I haven't been this shaken by a baseball-related story since Alex Rodriguez started looking out for only himself.
This is way worse than when Hillary Clinton said she was a Yankee fan, after growing up a Cubs fan. I don't see how I can vote for either one on them.
Bill Simmons will be boycotting the election.
9/11, 9/11, 9/11, Bunker Hill, 9/11, Bunker Hill.
Fuck 'em all, especially Rudy, God damn traitor! That would be like me saying, "I like my dick sucked, but when I have her mouth duck taped, I will just settle for a hand job." Duh, we all know we go straight for the ass in this situation!
BOSTON RED SOX, DOUCHEBAGS and FANS can be all one tag.
I am a real American,
Fight for the rights of every man.
I am a real American,
Fight for what's right – fight for your life
@lt winslow: [youtube.com]
Is the "douchebags" tag for Rudy, the Red Sox, or A-Rod?
Eh — Doesn't matter.
In related news, Mitt Romney is pulling for both teams. Sure, he once was governor of Massachusetts, but most of his wives live in Colorado these days.
Considering how many free gifts and luxury boxes the Yanks have given him over the years, expect Steinbrenner to have Rudy's balls adorning his nursing home by the end of the week.
He has Ted Williams and Bill Mueller's jersey's hanging side-by-side in his office.
Now if he can just arrange for a couple of planes to crash into the Boston Commons or something, he should just about have the Northeast vote wrapped up.
Now if he can just arrange for a couple of planes to crash into Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park or something, he should just about have the Northeast vote wrapped up.
Rudy thinks all World Series tickets should be priced 911 dollars.
Might as well say, "Yeah, I'm totally straight. I love the ladies, but if there wasn't any around, I'd suck a dick or two."
Yep, this is what guys that can't beat Mormons say.
Rudy went on to detail his heroics on the occasion of the Big Dig collapse on the fateful day of 7/10.
I knew he went both ways. GAY!
I want a president who will stand up to those bastards in Colorado, who's not afraid to stand up for all his teams no matter what he said for years, who will let a dude in spandex shorts and rollerskates feltch him…wait….scratch that last one.
Fuck Iraq!
Fuck Iraq? Too late. Iraq's pretty fucked already. Oh, and 9/11. (Can I say 9/11 without paying Giuliani royalties???)
If the man's had three wives, why not two baseball teams?