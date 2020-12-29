The NFL is increasingly the site of fascinating contract negotiations, and the latest comes between offensive lineman Russell Okung and the Carolina Panthers, as Okung confirmed on Tuesday that he had convinced the Panthers to pay out half his salary via Bitcoin.

It fulfilled a desire Okung had expressed all the way back in May 2019 with that original tweet. Since he tweeted out the goal, Bitcoin’s value on the market has increased by 273 percent, according to William Foxley of Coindesk.

Throughout the rest of the morning, Okung talked on Twitter about transitioning into a “post-fiat” (or cash) economy, adopting what he called “sound money” (Bitcoin), and the oncoming “mass adoption” of Bitcoin.

In a post fiat world, you won’t have to worry about your labor and time being stolen. — russ (@RussellOkung) December 29, 2020

The way Okung pulled off his momentous contract renegotiation was through Strike, a third-party company that will facilitate the payment of Okung’s checks and then convert them to Bitcoin and transfer them to a “cold storage wallet,” according to Strike founder Jack Mallers, who also spoke with Coindesk.

This all apparently makes the processing of Okung’s payments cheaper and quicker than using the Bitcoin market.

In a 2019 op-ed for Coindesk, Okung wrote that the digital nature of Bitcoin would allow athletes and others whose “economic power” is controlled by “optics and circumstances” such as financial intermediaries or even just a skeptical general public.