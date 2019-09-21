It’s been an up-and-down start to the college football season for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, which is to say they’re 1-1 on the year. Rutgers beat UMass to open up the 2019 campaign, but last week, they had to go to Kinnick Stadium and got the doors blown off of them by Iowa.

Saturday is a new day, however, and presented the opportunity for the Scarlet Knights to defend their home turf and bump their record to above-.500 at this early point in the season. Things got off to a rough start against Boston College, with the Dudes scoring a touchdown on their first drive, but Rutgers eventually tied it up behind a 74-yard catch-and-run by running back Raheem Blackshear.

Art + Raheem = 6@RFootball uses big play to tie the score. pic.twitter.com/m63FtcA8GC — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) September 21, 2019

Blackshear is one heck of a football player, and this was an impressive touchdown by him, but we would like to bring your attention to what happened immediately after he scored. Rutgers center Mike Maietti celebrated with his signal caller, Art Sitkowski. He first lifted him in the air, then threw a right hook that would impress Deontay Wilder.

Rutgers center Mike Maietti was so fired up about that touchdown, he legit punched QB Art Sitkowski in the face: pic.twitter.com/ySC9HaAKss — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) September 21, 2019

Sitkowski was, fortunately, able to stay in the game, but let this be a lesson to everyone that you should absolutely not punch someone in the head, even if they have a helmet on.