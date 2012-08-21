Ryan Lochte Is Going To Cost ABC $750,000

As was discussed last week, Olympic gold medalist and total bro Ryan Lochte will be making his acting debut on 90210 while he sorts through the bevy of acting offers he’s received from shows desperate to improve their ratings. Lochte already admitted to Piers Morgan that he’s going to appear on Dancing with the Stars, and there’s a good chance that he’s going to be the next Bachelor, too. And to prove he’s serious about having a gold medal ability to bang random girls, Lochte hosted a Las Vegas pool party last weekend (where he also apparently raced Prince Harry at 3 am).

Now, though, it appears that ABC has a serious decision to make in regard to Lochte’s worth for a season of awkward spit-swapping and rose delivery, because Radar Online reports that Lochte is asking for $750,000 to be the Bachelor.

Ryan’s been very open about wanting to be the next star of The Bachelor, and his team has told producers that the number to just get everyone around the table would be $750,000, and that number could likely climb to $1 million very quickly if ABC is truly interested in him. “Ryan’s agents are getting besieged with offers and deals, everything from The Bachelor, his own reality show, and some overseas movies,” a source close to the situation tells us.

Overseas movies? That must mean Bollywood, because otherwise that’s the saddest bargaining chip ever. “Hey, you want me to appear on your show that millions of people watch each week? Well, you’re going to have to pay more than the North Koreans who want me to play Kim Jong-Il in a biopic.”

Apparently, though, this is all about Lochte’s image and he doesn’t want people to portray him in a negative light. *looks at banner image, watches video after the jump again* My goodness, how could anyone think of this guy as anything less than an Oscar winner?

“Ryan is acutely aware that he has to attach himself to the right projects and endorsements that won’t do damage to his all American image. As much as he’d like to do it, Ryan does have some reservations about The Bachelor because he wouldn’t have any control on how he is portrayed on the show,” the source adds.

Here’s an easy starting pointer: Don’t act like a douchebag and the show can’t portray you as a douchebag. Now get back to trademarking “JEAH!” because otherwise I’m going to steal it.

