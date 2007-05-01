SAINT ANDREW’S NET: MAY DAY!

Saint Andrew's Net" is With Leather's daily link dump, written by assistant editor/Chicago native KD. Expect sports and tits.
- Joe Sports Fan introduces the top of ridiculous NFL fan hierarchy. It's an Iggles fan. Who would've thunk it?
- My Opinion is more Credible advises against visiting South Africa. I'll see you in Johannesburg in 2010. I'll be the guy with a suitcase full of condoms.
- Paul Tagliabue critiques Roger Goodell on The Big Picture. Could this be the last 2007 NFL Draft link ever? Probably not.
- Lion in Oil examines Jose Lopez's new contract. $25,000 for the shuttle run? All I got was a lousy President's physical fitness patch.
- Steroid Nation asks: Who will be there to see Barry hit 756? New rule: Remove the left-handed batter's box. Problem solved.
- Foul Balls has a new t-shirt for you. If you dislike Jay Mariotti, you'll like this.
More Anna!!!!!
FYI your picture link has an extra “/” after the .com part — so it’s not showing up.
Her eyes are saying “come here Blackcapricorn and ravish me” but her restraining order is sending me mixed messages.
Hey BC: I think it’s a “show no restaint” order, so go for it…at least that’s how I read all of mine….