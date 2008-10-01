SAINT ANDREW’S NET: MORE LIKE AMBROSIA!

10.01.08 9 years ago 3 Comments

Saint Andrew’s Net is With Leather’s daily link dump.  Guaranteed to be written drunk at least 60% of the time.

  • Sports by Brooks notes that people in Fresno — home of the Bulldogs! — can’t wear any Bulldogs gear.  Well, technically, they can.  It’s just likely to result in violent gang reprisal.  Where’s your school spirit?
  • FreeDarko waxes poetic on the most recent Stephon Marbury retardery.  Yes, it’s from a couple days ago.  I’m sorry, I need some time to look up all the words they use.
  • Hugging Harold Reynolds passes on the money quote from sideline reporter turned naked chick turned blogger Lisa Guerrero: Patriots fans are a “drunken, dirty, obnoxious crowd.”  New England fans responded, “Fack you, mow my lawn!” before urinating on themselves.
  • 12 Seahawks Way produces the ever-so-rare cheerleader nip slip (mildly NSFW if you click on the photo there).  We are long, long overdue for an Alessandra Ambrosio nip slip.  Or if she just wants to get full-on naked, that’s cool too.
  • Nation of Islam Sportsblog notes that Sports Illustrated’s Peter King is a jovial, clueless racist.  Well, duh.  You don’t have to be a militant black man to notice that.  The man takes his coffee with extra cream for a reason.

Send tips and submissions to withleather@gmail.com, and get a free tip in return!  That tip: hit the gym, fatass.

