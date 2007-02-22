SAINT ANDREW’S NET: SPRING TRAINING!

"Saint Andrew's Net" is With Leather's daily link dump, written by assistant editor/Chicago native KD. Expect sports and tits.
- Baseball Musings analyzes Carlos Zambrano's new contract. They should have salary arbitration for assistant editors -"Let's see, you make next to nothing; how about nothing?"
- The best young third basemen courtesy of Hardball Times. Are we watching the Devil Rays game or Desperate Housewives?
- Fire Joe Morgan has the update on OzzieBall. The Sacrifice Bunt is the most exciting play in sports. (Note: Only if you've been dead for seventy-three years.)
- Our Book of Scrap offers Update #17 for the Baseball Fans' HOF. Pete Alexander just smashed a whiskey bottle in heaven.
- The unfairness of life scrutinized by Lion in Oil. I tell everybody who has a newborn boy to strap the kid's right arm down. He might not turn out to be a billionaire like Matt White, but at least he'll have a chance.
- "El Guapo" is back, and he's hungry. "El Guapo" means "The Handsome One"? Then why did that guy kick my ass – learn Spanish jackass.
Send your submissions for Saint Andrew's Net to withleather@gmail.com.
alright, I’ll ask DeBruin … where do you find all these awesome/sexy pictures?
and do I need a subscription.
And twins!
Einstein, I think those pictures are from Maxim. I think the two ladies in the picture were on American Idol or some reality show.
I’m just glad we’ve gotten away from the series of pictures focusing on leathery 40-year-olds. This one’s more like it.