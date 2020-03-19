The first known case of COVID-19 in the NFL comes via New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Payton confirmed that he has recently tested positive for the virus.

According to Schefter, Payton decided to announce that he received this diagnosis in an attempt to raise awareness for what is going on and stress the importance of taking all the proper precautions to make sure people stay healthy and keep those around them from falling ill. Via ESPN:

“This is not just about social distancing,” Payton told ESPN. “It’s shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It’s not complicated to do what they’re asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact. “I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have. I’m lucky. Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they can be a carrier to someone who can’t handle it. So we all need to do our part. It’s important for every one of us to do our part.”

Payton joins a growing list of people in the world of sports who have received positive coronavirus tests. A handful of NBA and soccer players are on this list, and while one member of the Ottawa Senators is known to have COVID-19, it is believed that there are a number of others in the organization who have it, too. Now, it has come to the NFL, where one of the league’s most high-profile coaches — someone who is in an area that has been struck especially hard by the virus — has coronavirus. Fortunately Payton appears to be doing well, and hopefully, things stay that way for the former Super Bowl winning head coach.