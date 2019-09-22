Sports

Saquon Barkley Was Knocked Out Of Giants-Bucs With An Ankle Injury

Saquon Barkley was one of the few bright spots for the Giants offense last year as a rookie and his sophomore campaign was highly anticipated around the league. He’s an exciting young running back, with speed and strength that is a capable blocker and receiver as well as being a highly skilled runner. He’s easily the Giants best offensive weapon and you could argue he’s what the entire offense is currently built around.

Unfortunately for the Giants, when you use a running back heavily their chances of injury go up and that’s exactly what happened on Sunday. After catching a pass, Barkley was tackled along the sideline. Immediately there was something wrong. He limped off the field and a trainer got to work on him immediately. The next site of Barkley was him being helped to the locker room.

After halftime, Barkley’s status was updated as he would be out for the rest of the game due to the injury. TV cameras caught Barkley sitting on the bench in a walking boot with crutches. The severity of the injury and an official diagnosis is unknown, but the boot isn’t an encouraging sign.

Until Barkley comes back the Giants will have to look to rookie QB Daniel Jones to lead the way. There’s now even more pressure on the young QB to perform despite losing his top RB.

