Saquon Barkley Was Knocked Out Of Giants-Bucs With An Ankle Injury

Saquon Barkley was one of the few bright spots for the Giants offense last year as a rookie and his sophomore campaign was highly anticipated around the league. He’s an exciting young running back, with speed and strength that is a capable blocker and receiver as well as being a highly skilled runner. He’s easily the Giants best offensive weapon and you could argue he’s what the entire offense is currently built around.

Unfortunately for the Giants, when you use a running back heavily their chances of injury go up and that’s exactly what happened on Sunday. After catching a pass, Barkley was tackled along the sideline. Immediately there was something wrong. He limped off the field and a trainer got to work on him immediately. The next site of Barkley was him being helped to the locker room.

Here's the Saquon Barkley injury. Has to be an ankle. Not good, regardless of the specificity of the injury. #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/7pi0sLtrBU — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) September 22, 2019

Moments ago, Giants RB Saquon Barkley was helped off the field to the locker room. He is Questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/GROQhQLZDc — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2019

After halftime, Barkley’s status was updated as he would be out for the rest of the game due to the injury. TV cameras caught Barkley sitting on the bench in a walking boot with crutches. The severity of the injury and an official diagnosis is unknown, but the boot isn’t an encouraging sign.

Injury Update: Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Alec Ogletree (hamstring) are Out for the remainder of the game. — New York Giants (@Giants) September 22, 2019

Until Barkley comes back the Giants will have to look to rookie QB Daniel Jones to lead the way. There’s now even more pressure on the young QB to perform despite losing his top RB.