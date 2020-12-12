Sarah Fuller made history two weeks back when she made her debut as a member of the Vanderbilt football team. Fuller, a member of the school’s soccer program, joined the football team following a number of absences in the specialists room, and became the first woman to ever appear in a Power 5 football game when she booted a kickoff against Missouri.

The team did not play last week, and on Saturday, the ‘Dores returned to the field against Tennessee. Early on in the game, Vandy found the end zone when Cam Seals hit Cam Johnson for a touchdown. On the ensuing PAT, Fuller made history once again, taking the field as a member of the PAT unit and booting the ball through the uprights to tie things up at seven.

Incredible 👏 Sarah Fuller just became the first woman to score in a Power 5 game. (via @secnetwork) pic.twitter.com/8UkfzRXTjz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 12, 2020

While Fuller is not the first woman to appear in a college football game, she is the first to do so at the Power 5 level, and you can tell that her teammates were really stoked about her making the PAT. That’s probably because this was a big PAT for Vanderbilt, too, as the Commodores are 0-8 on the season and have the chance to pick up their first win of the year.