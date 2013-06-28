Science Report: Kate Upton And Blake Griffin's Child Will Be A Monster No Matter What

Also, I am not trying to call Blake Griffin a horse, if that comes up.

But yeah, last week a rumor broke about Kate Upton hooking up with Blake Griffin, and, like a lot of people, our first reaction was to start screaming NO GOD NO WHY and flipping tables. The easy joke is that they have a lot in common, because they both enjoy flopping.

Anyway, a slow news day and a desire to be Buzzfeed sent the NewsOK web desk into hypothetical overdrive, and between their unrelated GIFs and general purpose photos of Blake Griffin they put together a morph chart of babies Blake and Kate could make. Yep.

The results make perfect sense. If two beautiful people get together and procreate, their baby will be a horribly photoshopped monster. Also, it will be SUPER TOPLESS. Enjoy.

Are they even trying? You could replace the baby photos with cat photos and it’d be just as accurate.

