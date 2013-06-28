Science Report: Kate Upton And Blake Griffin's Child Will Be A Monster No Matter What

Also, I am not trying to call Blake Griffin a horse, if that comes up.
But yeah, last week a rumor broke about Kate Upton hooking up with Blake Griffin, and, like a lot of people, our first reaction was to start screaming NO GOD NO WHY and flipping tables. The easy joke is that they have a lot in common, because they both enjoy flopping.
Anyway, a slow news day and a desire to be Buzzfeed sent the NewsOK web desk into hypothetical overdrive, and between their unrelated GIFs and general purpose photos of Blake Griffin they put together a morph chart of babies Blake and Kate could make. Yep.
The results make perfect sense. If two beautiful people get together and procreate, their baby will be a horribly photoshopped monster. Also, it will be SUPER TOPLESS. Enjoy.
Are they even trying? You could replace the baby photos with cat photos and it’d be just as accurate.
[h/t to Sportress]
Yeah, they’re not dating. Get over it move on. Nothing happened.
But it’s better to write a lie than report about another NBA killing / raping / robing someone
I got hired help for this one
@Dick Rash: You know that her not fucking Blake Griffin still doesn’t make it any more likely for her to start fucking you, right? Because otherwise I’m not sure why you’re so emotionally invested in this.
it was a compilation of The Sopranos get the fuck out of here regarding Dick Rash’s comment. If you are getting all your news from Uproxx you may want to reevaluate things