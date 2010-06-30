Scottie Pippen Sucks With Money

The famous American poet Christopher Wallace once wrote: “It’s like the more money we come across, the more problems we see.” If that is indeed the case, then Scottie Pippen has been problem free since 2002, as it was recently revealed in court that the Harpo to Michael Jordan’s Groucho has lost a huge deal of his career earnings in bad business decisions over the last eight years. In related news, I bought some Mac & Cheese last week and now it’s 2-for-1 at Publix.
Pippen was awarded a $2 million verdict on Monday, putting an end to a malpractice lawsuit the former Chicago Bull filed against the lawfirm of Pedersen & Houpt. Pippen was originally seeking $8.3 million as he alleged that the lawyers did a bad job of managing his purchase of a private jet in 2002, as well as other various investments. The jury’s decision was obviously considerably less than what Pippen was seeking, mainly because they think Pippen is full of doodie.
Tell me about these motorized icebergs, Chicago Sun-Times:
Pippen didn’t win the full $8.2 million he was seeking. Rather, the jury found he bore some responsibility in the bad business deals.
Pedersen & Houpt’s attorney in the case, Peter Sullivan, declined comment. But during opening statements, Sullivan argued that Pippen was looking for a scapegoat for a number of bad business decisions.
The private jet cost Pippen $4.3 million in 2002, and the plane was grounded within months of his purchase, leading to a number of costly repairs. According to Fanhouse, though, Pippen’s biggest problem is hardly a private jet. His estimated business losses over the past eight years are roughly $120 million. So when he left the courtroom in tears Monday, seemingly relieved that at least some justice was done, he was actually realizing that he just recovered 1/60th of the money he could have just as easily thrown into a wood chipper.
Pippen’s plight comes after news that 39-year old NFL veteran Mark Brunell is filing for bankruptcy. It’s truly a shame to watch these once prominent athletes having to deal with the public shame and humiliation that comes with having everything handed to them on a silver platter only to lose it all. What’s that? Why yes, yes I am making a dismissive wanking motion.
At least those Nikes he had with AIR along the side were really cool.
/not really cool at all, but still had a pair
Scottie Pippen is the worst Pippen. Ben Vereen or GTFO.
This Pippen is NOT Merry!!!
Ben Vereen was The Leading Player. William Katt played Pippin.
/gay
The only good thing that came out of Ben Vereen was his son, Wool.
On the bright side, this is the fastest I’ve ever seen Scottie Pippen drive to the hole.
This isn’t surprising. It was surprising with Brunell because, you know, he’s white.
WILLIAM KATT WAS THE WORST CAT. HEATHCLIFF OR GTFO.
Pippen ain’t easy.
I gotta be honest. I find the suction with money to be less than optimal. I prefer sucking with Freddie Prinze, Jr.
Don’t you hate it when you’re private jet deal dies? John Travolta hates it when his retard Jett dies, too.
why do these atheletes feel the need to go into business ventures…hey idiot you made 120 million invest it safely and draw 500k a year your from the projects what do you know about business ventures..obviously nada sorry pip
Triflin’ ass nigga.
Lifeline of most NBA athletes: 18 years old, they get heavily recruited by either a prominent college or the pros. Within a year or two, they are a multi-milionaire but have zero financial managing skills. For 3-10 years, they live a dream life. Within 5 years after retiring, they have as much money as they did when they were 17 but now they are almost 40.
Oh no “No Tippin Pippin” is low on cash well tough shit. How can that cheapskate be low on cash.
I love seeing Pippen get took. What a moron.