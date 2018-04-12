Getty Image

It’s been well over a year since Colin Kaepernick last touched an NFL football field, as the outspoken proponent of civil rights and the player that led the way on players silently protesting by taking a knee during the national anthem as all but been blackballed from the league.

There’s a lawsuit currently in the works about that very issue between Kaepernick and the NFL, and what transpired on Thursday only figures to add more fuel to the fire (and further illustrate Kaepernick’s point).

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks had plans to bring Kaepernick in for a workout this week to see what he still had and if he’d make for a quality backup option to Russell Wilson. However, that workout was canceled after Kaepernick refused to promise Seattle he would not kneel for the anthem next season.