It’s been well over a year since Colin Kaepernick last touched an NFL football field, as the outspoken proponent of civil rights and the player that led the way on players silently protesting by taking a knee during the national anthem as all but been blackballed from the league.
There’s a lawsuit currently in the works about that very issue between Kaepernick and the NFL, and what transpired on Thursday only figures to add more fuel to the fire (and further illustrate Kaepernick’s point).
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks had plans to bring Kaepernick in for a workout this week to see what he still had and if he’d make for a quality backup option to Russell Wilson. However, that workout was canceled after Kaepernick refused to promise Seattle he would not kneel for the anthem next season.
So collusion
“secret or illegal cooperation or conspiracy, especially in order to cheat or deceive others.”
can you show me the secret, illegal, cheating or deception part here?
>For all of those that have claimed Kaepernick isn’t on a roster because he isn’t good enough, the refusal of Seattle to let him even workout over his stance on kneeling in protest of police violence against African-Americans is damning evidence that isn’t the case.
No it isn’t. Why do reporters seem to think they they can arbitrarily declare matters of opinion?
“No no no we didnt cancel it because he wont commit to not protesting! We POSTPONED IT until he figures out how to answer us about protesting! Thats better, right?”
Pretty sure its a job interview, right ?
Good for the seahawks
At some point, we’ll have to consider that maybe Kaepernick is too much of a distraction to be a back-up quarterback. You don’t necessarily want that much publicity for a guy holding a clipboard.
Ding, ding, ding… correct answer sir
Barry Bonds hits 28 homeruns his last year in San Francisco and can’t get a job the next year… why ? Because the distraction of steroid use is not worth it to the team. Same thing here… you CHOSE to protest, now deal with the consequences of no one wants to deal with it. If you don’t like the Kaepernick isn’t signed, don’t watch a game, don’t buy a ticket, jersey, etc… or support any NFL sponsors. That’s the consequences the NFL owners are dealing with.
And just like any “JOB” they have a right to interview you for this job and ask questions, questions that you must adhere to for the term of your employment. what a novel idea !