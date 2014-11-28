Seattle’s Richard Sherman Twisted The Knife On The 49ers With His Postgame Comments

#Seattle Seahawks #NFL
Senior Editor
11.28.14 2 Comments

“There was a guy, an opponent who said that he was throwing to the open man—he didn’t care who was out there. I was the open man.”

-Richard Sherman on Colin Kaepernick

The game wasn’t close, it was never in doubt really. The Seattle Seahawks toyed with the San Francisco 49ers for most of the affair, held them 164 yards of total offense en route to a 19-3 victory on Thanksgiving. Richard Sherman did most of the damage, picking off Colin Kaepernick twice and batting down two other passes. He engaged in some back and forth with the 49ers sideline during the game, and at point, “shushed” the crowd.

Regardless of your feelings on Richard Sherman (and yes, he can be unbearable at times) he often backs up his big mouth with big plays. The two teams meet again on December 14th. I, for one, can’t wait.

(Vine via CJ Zero
)

