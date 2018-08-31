CBS Sports

The SEC on CBS kicks off another season on Saturday afternoon at the familiar time of 3:30 p.m. ET with a non-conference matchup between No. 17 West Virginia and Tennessee in Charlotte.

For nearly two decades, CBS’ broadcast of SEC games has been a constant for college football fans. CBS has owned the 3:30 p.m. ET window (and, later in the year, adds a few 8:00 p.m. primetime matchups), and there is something of a “same time, same place” comfort in knowing that the best game out of the SEC will be there. From 2005-2013, the same crew greeted you as well, with Verne Lundquist and Gary Danielson in the booth and Tracy Wolfson on the sideline.

Since then, there has been some significant shuffling among the crew. Danielson remains the one constant, still offering his insights into the game. He’s now alongside Brad Nessler, who took over for the legendary Lundquist last year. Allie LaForce, who took over for Wolfson when she moved on to lead sideline duties for CBS’ NFL broadcasts, was on the field for four years, but departed the network this offseason for Turner.

Her replacement is Jamie Erdahl, who has been with CBS since 2014 and worked in a number of capacities, from studio host to sidelines for Mountain West football, college basketball, and most recently, the NFL. Erdahl spoke with Uproxx recently about her move to the SEC on CBS crew and where her excitement level is to join one of the great broadcast teams in all of college football.

Uproxx Sports: What were the conversations like and what was your general reaction when they came to you with the idea to move you over to lead on the SEC team?

Jamie Erdahl: Yeah. It was, to use the term “gut wrenching” is often times used in a negative sense, but I would kind of apply it to gut wrenching excitement, only because being in the CBS family now for going on four to five years, you look at these roles, the lead reporter on our various prominent packages as kind of the pinnacle of being a part of this system. And CBS, I believe, is one of the most loyal networks to work for. So to be considered for it in the first place was an honor and really to come full circle as to why I wanted to work for a place like this in the first place.

But it was nerve wracking in the beginning. It’s such a heavy duty task, because SEC football is a juggernaut. And the role in and of itself has such prominence, not just within CBS, but across college football in general, that you always think that when you’re presented with the opportunity, you would grab the bull by the horns and go forward with it, but I certainly was thrilled, I was honored, I was excited, but I was also a little nervous. I mean, when you consider the people, the women that had come before me in this job, from Allie to Tracy and Michelle Tafoya, Jill Arrington. To be part of that group now is amazing, but at the time, you’re kind of like, “Oh my god, am I ready for this?” But I think it settled in. It certainly settled in and I couldn’t have imagined it not taking it, I guess. So it was, I am beyond excited to move forward.